Spice Girls' defamation case fuels fury among group members

Spice Girls' leaks cause resentment among members

Spice girls’ members reportedly sparked fury after details from a conversation went viral in court documents.

According to The Sun, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton were allegedly red-faced after an intimate group conversation went viral.

The news tabloid revealed that Mel B exclusively told Geri and Emma that “charity doesn’t pay the bills.”

The leaked messages turned into a defamation case in the United States on Wednesday, May 29, infuriating the stars further.

However, there’s a feud going on among the group members over how Victoria Beckham acted at the Viva Forever! West End musical premiere on December 11, 2011.

Beckham took two rows behind the other women alongside her husband and their kids, drawing a line of separation with her fellow group-mates.

However, the group is now on good terms following their reunion at Victoria’s 50th birthday bash in London.

The report suggested that Geri responded to Mel, noting that she “hopes nobody ever hacks your texts.”

The source shared: “This is highly embarrassing for the girls as it doesn't exactly chime with their core messages. But obviously it was a fair few years ago now and they've all kissed and made up since then.”

“Just look at how happy they were together celebrating Victoria's 50th birthday back in April, belting out their greatest hits together after a few drinks. The hatchet is well and truly buried.”

However, Spice Girls are yet to comment on the authenticity of the information.