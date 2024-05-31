Kate Middleton reinforces her role in King Charles' reign by missing key events

Kate Middleton reinforces her role in monarchy by missing key events

Kate Middleton’s role in the monarchy has been highlighted in the wake of her continued absence from public eye.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan reflected on the Princess of Wales’ position in current reign of King Charles and after that.

She also heralded her for rising above the chaos of conspiracy theories that emerged after her health scare was made public at the beginning of this year.

Callahan told Nana Akua: "Reports were made very recently that Kate Middleton will probably not be making another public appearance this year. The Trooping of the Colour is coming up, Wimbledon is coming up, and she is such a huge presence at Wimbledon.

"These things are proving how important Kate is, not just to the monarchy now, but to the future of the monarchy."

She continued: "It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time.

For the unversed, the future Queen of England is expected to miss key royal events next month, including the King's official birthday parade.