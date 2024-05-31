Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized by locals ahead of potential Ghana trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed over their plans for a potential trip to Ghana after successful Nigeria tour.

In a conversation with Maureen Callahan, GB News host Nana Akua, who is daughter of Ghanian immigrants, relayed her perspective on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their bitter history with the royal family.

"My mother says the way she treated the Queen is a disgrace. I know a lot of Ghanaians probably feel the same way, it's a shocker,” she shared.

Agreeing with the notion, Callahan noted: "This kind of treatment of family members, I think it cuts across cultures. It cuts across religions, creeds, and all kinds of boundaries.

"Everyone has an experience with a difficult parent, most people do. But to be digging their heels in this deeply and to be engaged in such bitter snipery... there are larger issues."

The royal commentator added: "They're looking for any welcome mat in any nation that may recognise them with the due they believe they're given."

Their reactions come following reports that the Ghanian authorities were mulling over inviting the Montecito couple to their country.