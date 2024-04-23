John Legend hits out at Donald Trump, calling him a 'racist'John Legend hits out at Donald Trump, calling him a 'racist'

John Legend: Donald Trump is a 'tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist'

John Legend has recently hit out at Donald Trump, calling him a "racist".



In a new interview with MSNBC, the Grammy winner lashed out at the former US president over the legal system comments.

"He's made it clear throughout his life that Black people are inferior, he believes that to his core, in his bones," said the musician.

Legend continued, "But also when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined."

"So, he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist," stated the 45-year-old.

Legend noted, "I don't want to hear what he says to say about what he's done for black people."

"He's done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist," stated the musician.

Legend believed that Trump "benefitted from the legal system", explaining, "There is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He's the beneficiary, absolutely the fact that he's out in the world, that's not normal for a lot of people."

The singer added, "He's gotten away with a lot for a long time, he's been a fraudster for a long time, he's been cheating people for a long time, he's been lying for a long time and he's actually been litigating for a long time."

Meanwhile, Legend had a long history of criticising the former president and even in the past, the singer earlier called out Trump "a flaming racist".