Kit Harington shares update on possible return as Black Knight

Kit Harington shares update on his return as Black Knight

Kit Harington recently shared an update on his possible return as Black Knight, confirming that nothing is currently in the pipeline.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Harington revealed: "I hope that they do something with that character. I think that character is fascinating and brilliant. And I love his trajectory in the comics."

"I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant. I'm not sure whether we've had a protagonist that's like that, so I think it's a really strong idea. I'd love them to [revisit him]."

"I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

The Game of Thrones star, who made his Marvel debut in Eternals, is setting his sights on his upcoming action starrer Blood for Dust, receiving critical acclaim at the Tribeca Festival in June 2023.

Directed by Rod Blackhurst, the film stars Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas, Stephen Dorff, Ethan Suplee, and The Right Stuff's Nora Zehetner, among others.