Prince Harry struggles with declining popularity in new country of residence

Prince Harry has been warned against permanently making the US his home due to declining interest in public towards the royals.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Andrew Lownie reflected on the transition of public perception of Meghan and Harry ever since they moved to America in 2020.

He said: "The royals have always liked America. They’ve felt more free there. There’s been less scrutiny of them there, there’s much more support for them in the States, people love the British royals, and are prepared to overlook some of their faults."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed with open arms when they decided to make America their new home after stepping down from their royal positions, however, "Harry’s story is declining in interest," claimed Mr Lownie.

The author of Traitor King noted, "[Harry] has no role in the Royal Family now. It’s just confirming something we all knew.

"Of course he’s going to be happier in the States. He’s kind of burned his bridges in Britain, as has she, so he’s got no real choice except to be in the States,” he added.

It comes after it was revealed that the Spare author changed his official residence to America in official records after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.