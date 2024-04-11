Travis Kelce can't believe his luck dating Taylor Swift: 'Don’t know how I did it'

Travis Kelce can’t help but ponder at his fate for nabbing Taylor Swift as his girlfriend.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with co-host Jason Kelce, the NFL player gushed about the trajectory of his life since kicking off his high-profile romance with the pop star.

“I’m having a blast in life, baby, just flying high, enjoying it all, bringing new lives to the football world," he replied to rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, who asked Kelce about how life has changed since the relationship.

He also admitted that Swift wasn’t fan of sports before they started dating, noting: "I don’t know how I did it because she wasn't into sports.

“So I don’t know how the f*** I did it," the athlete added.

For the unversed, Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked when the former attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Chicago Bears back in September.

According to the Lover singer, the NFL star first came on her radar after he shouted her out during an episode of his podcast in July.

At the time, Travis revealed he attended one of Taylor’s Eras tour shows, however, lamented the athlete couldn’t get her number due to her overwhelming setlist.