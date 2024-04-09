Prince William’s stress levels go up as Prince Harry plans new stunt

Prince Harry may have a surprise in store for his estranged and 'anxious' brother Prince William as he is set to return to UK in May.

The two brothers, who have been long embroiled in a royal rift that has worsened in the past years, may have a chance to “resolve the rift,” according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams.

Previously, royal author Tom Quinn suggested that William along with wife Kate Middleton are already “really nervous” if Meghan will be tagging along with Harry during his UK visit.

He also predicted to The Mirror that Harry and William may have a brief meeting during the UK visit, similar to the one in February Harry paid to his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams told The Sun that the “best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately” especially following Charles and Kate’s health crisis, which is “an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts.”

The author shared that the “Sussexes do spring surprises” and “you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months.”

“The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can't really predict what’s going to happen,” he said, adding that Harry would not do anything “without Meghan's consent.”

According to Quinn, William, who already has a lot on his plate with his responsibilities, would have to do a “great deal of planning” for Harry’s visit, adding to his stress levels.

It remains to be seen if Harry will be coming to UK with his whole family and if his meeting with William will be materialised.