Russell Simmons speaks out on daughter Aoki's relationship with Vittorio Assaf

Russell Simmons for emphasizes support for daughter's relationship.

Russell Simmons has finally broken his silence regarding his 21-year-old daughter Aoki Lee Simmons' romance with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.



Their public display of affection in St. Barts recently sparked widespread discussion on age disparities in relationships, igniting a viral debate.

In response to the controversy, the Def Jam mogul expressed a measured perspective to TMZ, stating, "I'm not gonna kick and scream about her choices."

Despite any reservations, Simmons emphasized his role in providing guidance and support, acknowledging the complexities surrounding her decisions.

Russell shared insights into his daughter's recent romance, revealing that she had informed him about it just a day before photos surfaced of her and Vittorio Assaf.

The music mogul, who was previously married to Aoki's mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, from 1998 to 2009, emphasized his ongoing support for his daughter amidst the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship.

Aoki, Kimora's youngest daughter from her first marriage, shares a close bond with her father, who also has a daughter, Ming, with Kimora.

Russell shared a heartfelt throwback photo with her from June 2022, reminiscing about a memorable Father's Day they shared.

Despite challenges, including a viral video showing Russell berating Aoki during a FaceTime call, the music executive emphasized his unwavering love and support for his daughter.