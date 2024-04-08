Andrew Scott playfully mocks ‘Fleabag’ fans: ‘Pull yourself together’

Andrew Scott wants his Fleabag fans to get a life.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 47-year-old actor teased diehard fans of the hit 2016 comedy-drama who are still diehard fans of the show, particularly his iconic character, the "Hot Priest."
“Go out and get some fresh air,” he said jokingly. “Stop watching. Stop crying in your room with the curtains closed. Do something better with your life,” he urged.
“It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside,” Scott mocked.
Fleabag was a mini-series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also portrayed the titular character.
Meanwhile, Scott entered Season 2 of the show as the loveable, charming, irresistible, and the internet’s favourite "Hot Priest."
Fleabag won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Waller-Bridge bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Kim Kardashian infamously had a meltdown after losing her earrings in the ocean in ‘KUWTK’ season 6
Ariana Grande released ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on March 8, 2024
French troops guards Buckingham Palace in a historic first
Kourtney Kardashian says women's bodies are 'beautiful at all stages'