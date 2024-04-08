Andrew Scott playfully mocks ‘Fleabag’ fans: ‘Pull yourself together’

Andrew Scott played the ‘Hot Priest’ on the 2016 hit comedy-drama, ‘Fleabag’

Andrew Scott wants his Fleabag fans to get a life.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 47-year-old actor teased diehard fans of the hit 2016 comedy-drama who are still diehard fans of the show, particularly his iconic character, the "Hot Priest."

“Go out and get some fresh air,” he said jokingly. “Stop watching. Stop crying in your room with the curtains closed. Do something better with your life,” he urged.

“It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside,” Scott mocked.

Fleabag was a mini-series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also portrayed the titular character.

Meanwhile, Scott entered Season 2 of the show as the loveable, charming, irresistible, and the internet’s favourite "Hot Priest."



Fleabag won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Waller-Bridge bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.