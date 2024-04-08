Kate Middleton, Prince William fear about throne as Harry mulls returning to UK

Princess Kate and Prince William, who have stepped back from royal duties over Catherine's preventative chemotherapy, are said to be in tense about their future royal roles, according to a new report.



Royal commentator Tina Brown has claimed that future King William's proximity to the throne is causing the Prince and Princess of Wales "intense anxiety" amid ongoing royal crisis.

The King, who's also receiving treatment for a form of cancer, is currently not undertaking public-facing duties.

"News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne...The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety, " Brown wrote in the New York Times.

The expert's claim comes as the 75-year-old is said to be planning to embark on a tour of Australia with Queen Camilla later this year. The monarch is thought to be considering a two-week state visit to Australia as he's over the "over the moon" that his cancer treatment started well.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are also making headlines about their return to the UK in May to attend an event about the Invictus Games.