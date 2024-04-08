Exhuma tops South Korea box office charts with whopping $80 million

Spooky Korean drama Exhuma recently hit $80 million

Spooky Korean drama Exhuma recently hit $80 million, securing the top position in the South Korea box office chart for the seventh consecutive weekend.

The film which revolves around mystery and occult elements, follows the process of digging an ominous grave, unleashing dreadful consequences buried within.

Contributing to its success, fans are going gaga over the South Korean film.

Speaking on the genre of the film, one fan left a comment that read: “This is a great movie. I usually don't like horror or scary movies, but this one is worth watching in theaters.”

Another fan chimed in, adding: “If there is one movie you want to spend money on at the theatre this year, this movie is it.”

While a third wrote: “It's a good movie because their acting is so real, and then the animation is so realistic. I mean, it's worth it to watch if you're curious and want to try new experiences and suits for y'all who like genres of spirituality.”

Released on February 22, 2024, Exhuma is a South Korean supernatural horror film written and directed by Jang Jae-hyun, starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun.