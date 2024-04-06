Gujranwala man fires at fiancee’s house for calling off wedding

Representational image of man holding a pistol. — X

A Gujranwala man opened indiscriminate fire at his fiancee’s house in a vengeful action after her family called off the wedding.

The sorrowful incident took place in Ferozwala area of Gujranwala, which led to killing of the latter’s mother and injuring her sister. The body and the wounded girl were shifted to a nearby hospital. However, the attacker fled from the scene.

The suspect was identified as Farooq, who had been engaged to daughter of his maternal uncle two years ago.

The family had refused to marry their daughter to Farooq and the girl was engaged to someone else a few days back.

The girl was a vaccinator at the government health department, while her mother was a lady health worker, police told the media.

Police added that the suspect opened fire after he got to know that his ex-fiancee is going to solemnise nikah with another man after Eid ul Fitr.