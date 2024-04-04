King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton won't meet Harry?

Prince Harry wants to fix his relationship with the royals before travelling to UK

Prince Harry, who wants to reach out to his family amid their health woes, still fears his dad King Charles and brother Prince William won't meet him during his fun-filled trip to the UK in May.

The Duke of Sussex is not sure that he would be welcomed with open arms by his beloved people in the UK due to his and Meghan's past claims about them.

"This time Meghan is not a hurdle between Harry and his family, but the Duke won't take the flight to the UK until he receives signal from his father King Charles," a source has claimed.

Harry wants to ease tension with his royal relatives before his much-awaited trip to the country, where he will attract the spotlight due to his presence at the Invictus Games' event.



Harry set up the Invictus Games a decade ago but the support from the royal family has been lacking since he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal life in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice.

The Games, which began in 2014, will celebrate their 10th anniversary this year with a celebration in London in May.

If Harry returns to the UK his first priority will be to see cancer-stricken dad King Charles and sister-in-law Princess Kate as the move would help build bridges, a source told the Mirror.



On the other hand, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince William and Kate have tried to fix this, but reckons Meghan is not ready to let things go.