Kristen Stewart provides insight into future parenthood with Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart talks about having a child with Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has certainly thought about becoming a parent with her fiancée Dylan Meyer in the future.



The Twilight star, 33, revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday that she and Meyer actually did something to make sure that if they decide to, they can have a child in the future.

“We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff,” Stewart told host Amanda Hirsch, who is also pregnant with her second child.

“So if we want to, we can,” she added, making it clear that they want to keep their options “open.”

Stewart and Meyer started dating in 2019 after being friends for years. Meyer proposed to Stewart in 2021.

Although it has been three years since the actress said yes to the screenwriter, the couple hasn’t set a date to marry.

“We are both like really casual people,” the actress told Hirsch. “We have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us, for after I make my first movie.”

In light of the statement, a wedding seems to still have a long period of time till it actually happens, as Stewart hasn’t started filming her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, an adaption of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same title.