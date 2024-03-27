Sylvester Stallone weighs in on his passion for polo sport: Photos

Sylvester Stallone reflects on his love for polo sport: Pics

Sylvester Stallone has recently recalled his profound love for polo sport on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Rambo star posted three photos of himself from his young days where he could be seen playing the sport.

In the first photo, Stallone was seen playing the sport in Montecito, California, in 1989.

Interestingly, two other pictures also featured the actor in his final time playing polo as per Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In the caption, Stallone wrote, “Fun fact of the day: Stallone means Stallion in Italian.”

“Funny but true – and for a good part of my life, I pursued my passion for polo, believing it was my destiny,” said the Escape Plan actor.

Stallone continued, “Life had other plans and sidelined my dreams.”

“Yet, I refused to let that be the end of my journey,” remarked the 77-year-old.

The Creed actor mentioned, “When one door closed, another opened — only this time, it was one of creativity and resilience. I embraced writing and acting with fervour, shaping a path I never imagined.”

“So, when life knocks you down, remember: Get back on your horse. Keep punching,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stallone shared his experiences with polo in Netflix documentary Sly, in which he revealed he was nationally ranked in polo by age 13.



However, the actor pointed out that he left the sport because of his father’s behaviour during polo matches.