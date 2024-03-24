’Insecurity’ : King Charles sets different rule for Kate Middleton unlike Princess Diana

Princess Diana's overwhelming popularity was said to have put a huge strain on her marriage with Charles

King Charles has practised a rule for Kate Middleton that differs from one that he had in place for ex-wife Princess Diana.

A royal expert asserts that the Princess of Wales has received approval from the King to attract attention away from him, despite his growing jealousy towards Princess Diana for similar actions during their marriage.

Previous reports have suggested concerns among royal insiders that Prince William and Kate's popularity might overshadow King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, one expert claims that the monarch has given his blessing for them to do so.

Princess Diana's overwhelming popularity was said to have put a huge strain on her marriage with Charles. The then prince was thought to have grown increasingly jealous in the early days of their union, as crowds would shout to talk to Diana instead of the future king.



Diana confirmed his jealousy in her controversial Panorama interview in 1995. She told viewers: "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people. We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side.'

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it." Claiming it caused "a lot of jealousy", she added: "A great deal of complicated situations arose because of that."

An expert has since speculated that the new Princess of Wales had upstaged Charles and now-wife Queen Camilla. Kate's surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show was said to have caused far more of a buzz than when he and Camilla visited hours later.

But royal expert Robert Jobson has explained that Kate has her father-in-law's blessing to "steal the limelight" - and it's down to him now having the top job.

Writing for DailyMail he explained: "Whilst it is Charles' head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles's blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation."