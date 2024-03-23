Kim Kardashian planning kids with Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian aims to take big step in Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance

Kim Kardashian wants to expand her family with her new boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., claimed a new report.

As per Life & Style, an insider shared that the reality TV star is "planning a future" with the American footballer.

The source said, "She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be."

An insider added, "She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!"



For the unversed, the Skims founder shares four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The report also claimed that the socialite wants to 'beat' her former partner, who is planning to have a baby with wife Bianca Censori.

The source shared, "Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!"