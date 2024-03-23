Kate Middleton confesses cancer diagnosis in light of data breach

Kate Middleton making her condition known will ‘shut up’ the wild conspiracy theories, expert said

Princess of Wales has revealed her cancer diagnosis, particularly in consideration of a data breach according to a royal commentator.



Michael Cole said on GB News that the announcement has been in the pipeline for some time.

Speaking to Michelle Dewberry, Cole said Kate Middleton making her condition known will ‘shut up’ the wild conspiracy theories that have mounted regarding her wellbeing in recent months.

“The statement was very well delivered, very well dignified and absolutely appropriate”, he said.

“It’s terrible news and my thoughts go the Princess herself and her family.

“You can tell the strain has been telling for Prince William but it has always been at the forefront of his mind.

“The alleged data breach may have brought forward what was going to be done anyway.

“Perhaps Princess felt that there could be a leak, maybe that brought this forward.”

The Princess of Wales urged people facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope” in her video message.

As she addressed her own diagnosis and treatment, Kate spoke directly to others dealing with the disease, telling them: “You are not alone”.

The princess’s message of hope to fellow cancer patients follows that of her father-in-law, the King, who has been praised for his openness about his own cancer treatment.

In her message, Kate said: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. “You are not alone.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has delivered words of comfort to the future Queen, saying she has the “love and support of the whole country”.

The King, who is also being treated for cancer, and the Queen have been told about the state of the princess’ health.



