 
close
Friday March 22, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kanye West seemingly addresses concerns raised by Bianca Censori's father

Bianca Censori's father reportedly raised serious concerns over his daughter's inappropriate outfits

By Web Desk
March 22, 2024
Kanye West seemingly addresses concerns raised by Bianca Censoris father
 Kanye West seemingly addresses concerns raised by Bianca Censori's father 

Kanye West seemingly reacts to the concerns raised by Bianca Censori's father, Leo Censori, over her inappropriate dressing.

For the unversed, the rapper recently shared a controversial video featuring the Australian beauty lying in an all-white giant bed wearing an all-white lacey jumpsuit. 

Speaking of the Yeezy founder's move, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kanye showcased his wife in a 'bridal looking state.'

While analysing the all-white bed sheet and pillows, the expert said they are "so dazzlingly pristine white that it looks as though they have been untouched and un-slept on."

Judi also shared that Kanye clearly gave "some se**** messaging" here as the husband who films his wife not only lying in a "bridal-looking state on the marital bed but also ignoring her husband as she plays with her phone while he films her."

The expert speculated that with this short video clip of Bianca, Kanye may be "trying to prove to her parents that the other shocking looks are just ‘showbiz’ and this is more like the heart of their relationship."