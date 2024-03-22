Kanye West seemingly addresses concerns raised by Bianca Censori's father

Kanye West seemingly reacts to the concerns raised by Bianca Censori's father, Leo Censori, over her inappropriate dressing.

For the unversed, the rapper recently shared a controversial video featuring the Australian beauty lying in an all-white giant bed wearing an all-white lacey jumpsuit.

Speaking of the Yeezy founder's move, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kanye showcased his wife in a 'bridal looking state.'

While analysing the all-white bed sheet and pillows, the expert said they are "so dazzlingly pristine white that it looks as though they have been untouched and un-slept on."

Judi also shared that Kanye clearly gave "some se**** messaging" here as the husband who films his wife not only lying in a "bridal-looking state on the marital bed but also ignoring her husband as she plays with her phone while he films her."

The expert speculated that with this short video clip of Bianca, Kanye may be "trying to prove to her parents that the other shocking looks are just ‘showbiz’ and this is more like the heart of their relationship."