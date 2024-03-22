Arnold Schwarzenegger to reunite with Danny DeVito for a new movie project

Arnold Schwarzenegger's reunion with Danny DeVito for a new movie project

Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to reunite with Danny DeVito in a new project 35 years after the release of Twins.



Speaking to CNN, Danny confirmed, “We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie.”

Reflecting on his relation with Arnold, Danny noted that their friendship started with the 1988 comedy about an unlikely pair of brothers.

“Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before Twins, years ago,” remarked the 79-year-old.

Danny told the outlet, “We get along really well.”

Danny also collaborated with the Terminator star in the 1994 comedy Junior with Emma Thompson.

Earlier, the Matilda star first opened up about his potential reunion with Arnold in a GQ interview in November.

“We missed Twins 2, because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” quipped the actor.

Danny also pointed out that a follow-up to Twins was in the works but this time he and Arnold might work on the story of “just two friends, two guys”.

“We complement each other in a lot of ways,” mentioned the actor.

In the end, Danny added, “I am way stronger than he is.”

Meanwhile, Danny and Arnold earned a standing ovation at the Oscars before discussing about both playing Batman villains the Penguin and Mr. Freeze, respectively.