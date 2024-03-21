Robert Downey Jr opens up about his ‘freaky’ hotel room rituals

Robert Downey Jr recently won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. has a unique ritual when he goes to hotels – one that has emerged from his interior designing hobbies.

The Marvel star made the revelation on People’s latest cover story, for which he did an interview with his wife Susan Downey.

“I love when I can ask her if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different color or maybe put a new rug in her office,” he began about his love for decorating.

“I’m not saying that I’m like a fledgling interior designer, but there’s two kinds of people and I’m the kind that cares about the drapes,” he joked.

The Oppenheimer actor then went on to reveal how his hobbies have carried over into his Hollywood lifestyle, admitting that he routinely rearranges his hotel rooms to his liking.

“Even when we just checked into the hotel where we got ready, [Susan] comes in, she puts down her purse, she sits down and she starts [getting ready]. [But] I have a 85-point process of making the room our own,” he said.

The Grammy-winner revealed that just moments before the interview, “I was outside, I was rearranging furniture. I mean, it’s pretty freaky.”