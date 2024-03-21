Megan Fox talks Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘painful’ transformation new ink

Megan Fox finally shared her thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly’s drastic transformation as he debuted his bold new ink last month.



In her latest interview for Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox, 37, revealed that the My Bloody Valentine musician, 33, has a “special” story behind the move, which she reserved for him to narrate.

“The relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally,” Fox said of MGK. “Whatever they represented – and I don’t actually know – but he didn’t like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them.”

She went on to describe that the result of the ink as “very art.”

“It gives me, like, Rick Owens,” she said, referencing a minimalist fashion designer. “It’s like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it’s really elegant and it’s kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it'll be a trend.”

She also added that the musician had to endure a lot of pain for the transformation which not many people can take.

“I don't know how many people can take that kind of pain. People will be put to sleep and get the tattoos done, but he did it fully awake with no pain killers,” she shared. “I don't actually know how he endured that level of pain.”

Fox and MGK have been on and off since they began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. The couple is currently living separately but Fox revealed that she will always be “connected” to him.