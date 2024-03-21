Keanu Reeves rocks new look on set of dark comedy in LA

Keanu Reeves surprised fans with a bold and fresh look as he debuted a stylish new haircut on the set of his upcoming film, Outcome, this Wednesday.



Breaking away from his signature long locks, Reeves showcased a shorter and more polished hairstyle, marking a significant departure from his recent appearance.

While many had grown accustomed to Reeves' longer mane, particularly during his tenure as the formidable John Wick, his latest trim suggests a deliberate choice to embody his new character with a sleek and refined aesthetic.

With this bold transformation, he once again proves his chameleon-like ability to reinvent himself on and off-screen.

The actor, fresh from his new haircut on the set of Outcome, directed by Jonah Hill, is gearing up for an array of roles.

Joining forces with Cameron Diaz, who is making a triumphant return to acting after a decade-long hiatus, the movie promises to be a dark comedy spectacle. But that's not all on Reeves' plate.

Just recently, he wrapped up filming for Good Fortune, an upcoming American comedy helmed by Aziz Ansari in his directorial debut.

Sharing the screen with comedic powerhouses like Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery, only described as a high-concept comedy exploring the gig economy.

Despite facing delays due to last year's writers' strike, production kicked off in January 2024 in LA's vibrant Koreatown.

However, Reeves encountered a minor setback, spotted on set with crutches and an ice pack on his left knee on January 25th.