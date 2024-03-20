Meghan Markle, Prince Harry curious to know Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be left out of any details bout Princess Kate amid speculations and conspiracy theories about the future Queen's health and plan to keep things private.



The royal family and King Charles do not share any details about their private life to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with an aim to avoid indulging into any new controversy as the Firm has lost the trust in Harry and Meghan.

"Meghan and Harry are curious to know what's really going on behind the palace walls," a source has claimed.

"The couple are in the dark about the surgery and health condition of Princess of Wales."

A separate source told PEOPLE: "There is clearly no trust."

"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate."