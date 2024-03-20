Ariana Grande ‘thanked’ her fans over Eternal Sunshine’s overwhelming response

Ariana Grande shares her views on her new album Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has recently expressed her gratitude to all her fans for the overwhelming response on her new album, Eternal Sunshine.



On Monday, Grande penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, revealing why her album is special to her, which was released on March 8.

In the caption, the songstress said, “I know I have been posting so much (I feel self-conscious about that / also would like to keep going / thanking / celebrating!) but I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“It’s impossible to put into words what I’ve been feeling this week,” continued the 30-year-old.

Grande stated, “This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much.”

“Sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways!” remarked the Everyday crooner.

However, Grande mentioned, “Your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort.”

“Just wanted to say I love and appreciate you all more than one can say and thank you again. it is, as it always has been, my greatest honour to grow with you. let us promise to keep going,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, the post came after Grande’s new seventh studio album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, marking her sixth record to reach the top position on the chart.

Moreover, fans showered the singer with lots of love in the comment section, with one wrote, “ This album is so beautiful, heartfelt, and magical.”

Another stated, “Our ability to convey your journey in such a beautifully artistic way is something that DESERVES to be celebrated!”