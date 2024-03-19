Usher adds one more London show for his ‘Past Present Future' tour

Usher recently delivered an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Usher answered his fans’ prayers by extending his stop in London for the Past Present Future tour.

As he continues to sell out tickets, the King of R&B added a tenth and final gig in London’s O2 Arena for his upcoming world tour.

“Y’all not playing games! I’ve added a tenth and final show in London due to incredible demand,” he announced on his X (previously Twitter), revealing that he will perform at The O2 on March 29.

Tickets for the new concert dates will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, March 22. Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20.



Usher first announced his world tour last month, declaring, “This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started.”

The global entertainment icon has been riding a high over the past year, having recently delivered an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

He also bagged the NAACP’s Entertainer of the Year award.

He is now set to headline his upcoming tour in Washington at the Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024.

Usher Past Present Future London dates

March 29 – Saturday – London – The O2 Arena

April 1 – Tuesday – London – The O2 Arena

April 2 – Wednesday – London – The O2 Arena

April 5 – Saturday – London – The O2 Arena

April 6 – Sunday – London – The O2 Arena

April 8 – Tuesday – London – The O2 Arena

April 9 – Wednesday – London – The O2 Arena

April 11 – Friday – London – The O2 Arena

May 6 – Tuesday – London – The O2 Arena

May 7 – Wednesday – London – The O2 Arena