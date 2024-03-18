Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wins hearts with 'gentleman' act on Barrymore Show

File footage

Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently left a lasting impression by asking Drew Barrymore for her consent before demonstrating his signature act.



Dwayne made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, featuring hilarious moments from beginning to end.

It all started with Drew dressing up in the Rock’s iconic throwback outfit, including a black turtleneck, pairing with fanny pack, and light wash jeans.

During his time on her show, Drew asked the celebrity if he could “complete five squats” with her on his back.

Dwayne, who was thrilled and more than delighted to accept the challenge, explained the process to the host, asking for her consent before demonstrating the act.

Barrymore enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

Even when Johnson popped her up on the Rock’s shoulders, he asked the host if she was comfortable with him lifting her up.

Meanwhile, the WWE alum’s act quickly gained popularity, with fans praising his morals and advising men to "take notes" from the actor.

The Internet was abuzz with Dwayne’s praiseworthy gesture, flooding the comments section.

One fan commented: "The way the Rock asked for consent and explained what he was going to do before doing it. You can totally tell he’s a girl dad, bravo sir."

Another one chimed in, gushing: "I love how he asked for consent and told you exactly where he was going to put his hands."

A third added: "Ever the gentleman, getting full consent before touching her. Even when it was her idea first. Class act. Love him."