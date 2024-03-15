Olivia Rodrigo dubbed 'High priestess of child sacrifice' offering free Plan B at concert

Olivia Rodrigo's advocacy sparks debate amid Missouri's attempted crackdown.

Conservatives have leveled accusations of Satanism against Olivia Rodrigo following her provision of free Plan B pills at a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

The pop star, renowned for her 2021 hit “drivers license,” is distributing the pills along with condoms and information on abortion access as part of her GUTS world tour.

A post by a Rodrigo fan account highlighted the distribution of free Plan B at the concert, organized by the Missouri Abortion Fund.



Olivia Rodrigo's initiative, known as "Fund 4 Good," was first unveiled by the former Disney star last month.

Her recent efforts in Missouri stand out as particularly bold, given the state's strict abortion laws.

Currently, Missouri prohibits all abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, and a recent bill proposed homicide charges for women seeking abortions.

Right-wing media outlets such as Breitbart reacted to Rodrigo's actions by suggesting that the 21-year-old had been groomed to sacrifice children.

"Curious how the Disney Channel churns out so many high priestesses of child sacrifice," the outlet wrote on X.