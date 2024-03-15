Mindy Kaling has nickname to call 3-Year-Old Son Spencer with

Mindy Kaling talks about son Spencer's new nickname

Mindy Kaling’s mission nickname for son Spencer doesn’t seem to be going as expected.



The Mindy Project star, with kids Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3 to parent, got candid about a new nickname she has for her son, but it’s not working out.

"Spike is something we're trying to get going," she told TODAY. "People tend to call him Spence or Spencey, but I prefer Spike."

"The problem is…. He's not a Spike," she continued. "He's one of the sweetest little boys and Spike has the connotations of kind of like a punky energy."

The 44-year-old also revealed that it was easier to make a nickname for her daughter work.

"Kit has always been so easy," she said of the nickname for Katherine. "But Spencer is harder."

The Office alum also shed some light on the sibling relationship Katherine and Spencer have.

"When they're [asked] ‘Who is your best friend?' they say each other, and that is incredibly moving," she said.

"She sat down next to him and he put his head in her lap and she kissed him."