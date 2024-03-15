Meghan Markle makes grand entry on Instagram as the Royal Family coughs

Meghan Markle has made a triumphant return to Instagram, marking her re-entry into the digital realm after a four-year hiatus.



The royal couple's official account was shuttered following their departure from the Royal Family, but now Markle has emerged with a brand new venture: American Riviera Orchard.



In the midst of a royal tumult marked by King Charles's illness and the absence of Kate Middleton, the Duchess Sussex of appears to be making moves of her own.

Seizing the spotlight just days after her sister-in-law bore the brunt of a scandal over a royal Photoshop mishap.



The account's bio offers a succinct introduction: "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

However, given the current climate, some might question the timing of embracing such a title.

Meanwhile, an Instagram Story, set to Nancy Sinatra's "I Wish You Love," offers tantalizing glimpses into what may lie ahead.

In the video, she is seen baking in a picturesque kitchen, alongside scenes of bouquet arrangement and a woman adorned in a navy-blue gown standing in a corridor, leaving viewers curious and captivated.

Further investigation reveals that the name has been trademarked for various homey items, including jellies, jams, marmalades, cookbooks, and tablecloths, among others, according to records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In an exclusive reveal to the Daily Mail, an insider disclosed exciting news: This venture coincides with the highly anticipated debut of her new cookery show on Netflix.



Could this be Markle's bid to rival household names like Williams Sonoma?