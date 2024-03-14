James Marsden exposed for shocking support to child abuser Brian Peck

James Marden shocking support for child abuser Brian Peck exposed

James Marsden was among the 41 people to voice their support for pedophile Brian Peck against child abuse allegations in the noughties.

Drake was revealed as the victim of Peck’s child abuse arrest in 2004 in a new ID documentary titled, In Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The former child star was met with the harsh reality of the world when he entered court for the first time after accusing the Nickelodeon dialogue coach of sexual abuse that lasted months.

During the episode, the Drake & Josh alum revealed he entered the courtroom to Peck’s side full of supporters, including former Boy Meets World star Will Freidle, who later claimed to had been manipulated by the acting coach to attend the hearing.

A total of 41 letters were addressed to the judge in support of Peck, which included his friends, family and colleagues.

Marsden, Taran Killam, Rider Storm, the Growing Pains actress Joanna Kerns, Drake & Josh director Rich Correll and stage manager Beth Correll were also among the ones who spoke out in Peck’s defense.

Kerns admitted in the documentary that she wrote a letter for Brian based on misinformation.