Kylie Jenner believes to be living beyond her means

File Footage

Kylie Jenner is believed to be broke and living beyond her means.



In a viral clip, a TikToker took a dig at the reality star finances after Kylie tried to sell her Beverly Hills mansion in a reduced price.

“I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner,” claimed a TikToker.

The critic continued, “Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything.”

“I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days,” shared the social media influencer.

The critic also called out Kylie’s real estate portfolio, which included multiple Southern California homes worth a combined $80 million.

“Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?” questioned the TikToker.

The critic pointed out, “Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses.”

“She also has her own private jet — $73 million,” noted the user.

The woman added, “And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane.”

The TikToker declared, “She needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means. She is not passionate about any of this stuff.”