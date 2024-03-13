Matthew Perry's step father admits grief of actor's death still 'assaults' him

File footage

Keith Morrison, stepfather of the late actor Matthew Perry recently opened up about the Friends’ star’s lifelong struggles with addiction, revealing that the actor thought "he was beating it".



Speaking exclusively to the TODAY show co-anchor Hoda Kotb on an episode of Making Spaces, the veteran Dateline correspondent expressed grief talking about his late stepson, "He felt like he was beating it. But you never beat it, and he knew that, too."

He recounted many instances, recalling Perry as a young boy who would go on a hockey date with him.

Referring to the grief that came with losing his stepson, Keith noted: "It’s with you every day. It’s with you all the time, and there’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, it’s not easy."

Speaking of Perry’s years-long addiction, given the fact that the late actor was trying to fight it, Morrison said his stepson, "didn’t get to have his third act, and that’s not fair."

The late actor who is best known for playing Chandler on the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, was found dead in a bathtub inside his home in the Los Angeles on October, 28.

His stepfather said that he "can still feel the echo" of Perry’s presence in his "day-to-day life".

Remembering the late actor as a "larger-than-life person who always lit up a room".

Perry, who was 54 at the time, died from the "acute effects" of ketamine as confirmed by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

The autopsy report that was released shortly after his death, stated that "drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid, contributed to his death."

It further confirmed that Matthew had been "reportedly clean for 19 months".

According to various findings, the Friends alum had been consuming ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety.

Given that the star’s treatment was a week and a half before he died.