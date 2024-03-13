Cardi B announces official release date of new single, ‘Enough (Miami)’

Cardi B is on a roll.

Just weeks after dropping her Like What (Freestyle), the 31-year-old rapper announced that she’s set to release another single, Enough (Miami), later this week.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker shared the track’s artwork, announcing in the caption that the track is out on Friday, March 15.

In the captivating cover art, the Grammy winner channeled her inner temptress as she posed nude atop a luxurious powder blue satin sofa, covering her chest with her arms.

The combination of her long hair cascading over her shoulders down to the floor, coupled with her tattooed legs, and her masterful siren eyes, lent her an ethereal resemblance to a mermaid.



However, just hours later, she took to her Stories to tell fans that Instagram censored her cover and plead, “If you could share it I’d appreciate it.”



Just days prior, Cardi B teased the new track by sharing a snippet of it to her TikTok

The clip showed Cardi in the studio as she lip-synced to the song, which boasted a fierce beat, reminiscent of her signature rapid-fire, east coast style rap.

Enough (Miami) will be Cardi’s second track of 2024 following a one-off freestyle track Like What. It featured a sample from Missy Elliot’s 1999 classic hit She’s a B*tch

The track was accompanied by a music video directed by her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi also had a busy 2023 as she released several hit songs the past year, including her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on Bongos.