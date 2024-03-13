Mauricio Umansky recalls brother-in-law Rick Hilton saying ‘no’ to partnership

Mauricio Umansky on real estate fallout with Rick Hilton

Mauricio Umansky is “happy now,” but it hasn't always been the case with brother-in-law Rick Hilton.



The reality star opened up on his beef with brother-in-law Rick Hilton over being denied partnership in the real estate company "Hilton & Hyland".

“I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland,” the real estate mogul said in a teaser of his Netflix show released Tuesday.

“And when I say f–ked, you know, like, today I’m happy, but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Umansky, 53, expected to be made a partner because of the good he brought to the brother-in-law’s firm.

“I went to Rick and I said, ‘I’d really like equity, right, and to be a partner,” he explained to his friends and colleagues during a discussion.

But to Umansky’s disappointment, Hilton, 68, said “no” after speaking with his co-founder Jeff Hyland.

The father of three intended to leave Hilton & Hyland and start his own real estate company, but he first discussed the option with his now-separated wife, Kyle Richards, fearing that it might lead to discord in the family.

“‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you, your sister and your family, and I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,'” Umansky told Richards, who is Kathy Hilton, Hilton’s wife’s sister.

With Richards’ support, he founded The Agency, which proved to be a top real estate firm, and also served as the basis of his reality show, Buying Beverly Hills.