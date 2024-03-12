Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscar win prompts excitement from costars

File Footage

Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscar win for Oppenheimer prompted an energetic celebration from costars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Whoopi Goldberg.



Paltrow, Downey’s Avengers: Endgame costar, left her ongoing hair and make-up procedure to celebrate Downey’s name call for Best Supporting Actor, which is also his first win in three nominations.

The Ironman star screamed in excitement and turned her cellphone camera on herself in happiness, showing her hair wrapped in complete tin foil strips.

The actress also posted the video as an Instagram Story.

Whoopi Goldberg also had a pretty energetic response.

Goldberg gushed about Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s win for The Holdovers during a segment discussing last night’s Oscars, and just as she was going to turn the praise to her 1991 Soapdish costar Downey, View producer Brian Teta called for a commercial break.

“Here’s the deal,” Goldberg resisted.

“I’m not going. Because I want to make sure that I finish my sentence which was I’ve been waiting for this for Robert Downey Jr. for as long as I’ve known him. I’ve worked with him and he’s one of the great journeyman actors on the planet.”

Only after this, Goldberg came to the commercial, “We’ll be right back.”