Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars with Cillian Murphy more clinching top gongs

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Muprhy were awarded the Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role award

Oppenheimer, the epic biopic on Robert J Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, featuring Cillian Muphy, led the pack at the Oscar Awards 2024.

The widely lauded thriller flick inspired by the father of the atomic bomb took home a total of seven coveted gongs.

The film itself has been honoured with the Best Picture Award.

Meanwhile, Murphy, the leading man of the film, and Nolan netted the Best Actor and Best Director gong, respectively.

In addition, Robert Downey Jr., who tuned in the movie in the shoes of Lewis Strauss, the head of the Atomic Energy Commission, was dubbed the Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Notably, this marked the Ironman star’s first Oscar win ever on his third nomination.

The movie was also recognised for its editing, score and cinematography.

Moreover, legendary actor Al Pacino handed out the final and most coveted accolade of the night, the Best Picture award.

The 83-year-old actor unconventionally announced the winner.

Without creating any hype before the revelation, he looked at the card and said, "I see Oppenheimer."

The glitzy award ceremony concluded as Oppenheimer emerged as the night’s big winner after racking up 13 nominations, followed by Emma Stone’s Poor Things, which won four gongs out of 11 nods.