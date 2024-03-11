Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show co-star praises her for ‘juggling’ life challenges

Billy Crudup reveals what he thinks about The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show co-star Billy Crudup has recently discussed about juggling challenges in a normal life.



Billy, who played Jennifer’s boss in the Apple TV+ show, spoke to The Telegraph, saying, “It's so extraordinary what happens around her, she's juggling enormous challenges trying to manage some kind of ordinary life.”

“Of course, she's incredibly capable, but you can't be around her and not observe how difficult things are for her,” stated the actor.

Earlier in an interview with Marie Claire, Jennifer talked about “slowing down” during her busy routine.

“Meditation is majorly important, moving my body, drinking water, and getting sleep—those are the basics,” shared the Horrible Bosses actress.

Jennifer not involved in any romantic relationship which is why she’d been linked to anyone for the last five years.

Throughout her life, Jennifer was married twice, with Brad Pitt in 2000 and split in 2005. She married three years in 2012 and got separated in 2018.

Reflecting on her relationship, the Friends star was “optimistic about finding love again in her 50s”.

A source told UsWeekly, “In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person.”

In another interview with WSJ. Magazine, Jennifer confessed her parents’ split negatively affected her childhood.

“My difficult childhood experiences have not left her desperate to say ‘I do’,” remarked the Cake actress.

Jennifer added, “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone.”