Michael Keaton gives exciting update on 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Michael Keaton gave a much-anticipated update on the upcoming sequel of class film, Beetlejuice.

In a conversation with host Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM’s titular show, the 72-year-old actor gave an insight into the “emotional” storyline of the film after watching an unedited cut.

“It’s just so fun and I’ve seen it now,” he shared. “I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great.”

“[The film] is beautiful, physically. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it’s all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great,” Keaton continued.

The actor is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel titled, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Monica Belluci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Arthur Conti, and Burn Gorman.



In the original Beetlejuice, released in 1988, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis starred as Adam and Barbara Maitland as a young couple who are reincarnated as ghosts in their home.

Beetlejuice, played by Keaton, is shortly included in the situation when the Maitland attempt to scare off a Deetzes family from buying the home.