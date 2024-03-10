Millie Bobby Brown opens up about accent shift, 'I'm doing my utmost'

Millie Bobby Brown, the renowned actress best known for her role in Stranger Things, recently addressed the ongoing commentary surrounding her accent evolution, particularly as she has spent a significant amount of time in the United States.



In an interview with internet personality Max Balegde, Brown discussed the social media discussions regarding her perceived shift from a British to an American accent.

"I'm an actor," she asserted, emphasizing her ability to adapt to different environments and roles.

She highlighted the influence of those around her, including her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, on her speech patterns.

However, she clarified that her natural accent resurfaces when she's in England.

