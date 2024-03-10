Holly Willoughby continues to shine after This Morning exit, 'queuegate' scandal

Holly has faced challenging times, including accusations of jumping the queue to pay respects to the late Queen

Despite departing the This Morning show after nearly 14 years last October, Holly Willoughby continues to attract significant offers.

ITV executives have offered her a lucrative deal to return as the host of Dancing On Ice next year, aiming to retain her presence on the channel.

As per Daily Mail on Sunday discussions are already underway with Willoughby about co-hosting the program with Stephen Mulhern, sending a clear message to other broadcasters to refrain from pursuing their star.

A source close to the show said: 'Dancing On Ice is definitely coming back in 2025 and the plan is that Holly will host it.



'Contracts are being negotiated but the chiefs love her and they know that there are others who would love to sign her up but ITV love her and they want to keep her very much part of the ITV furniture for years to come.

'Holly has a real fondness for the show, it really catapulted her career from a children's presenter into grown up television so ITV very much hope that she will agree to the deal.'

Sources say that BBC are said to be determined to hire her to host more of their programmes.

Holly has faced challenging times, including accusations of jumping the queue to pay respects to the late Queen lying in state.

Subsequently, Phillip left the show following revelations of an affair with a younger colleague and his coming out as gay. Additionally, Holly herself departed the show last October after a reported kidnapping and murder plot targeting her.



