Jimmy Kimmel responds to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joke at 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel shares his views on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke at 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel has recently revealed he may mention celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in his opening monologue at this year’s Oscars on March 10.



Responding to a question about his plans to talk about Swift and Kelce onstage as host of the awards ceremony, Kimmel told CNN that the couple is “not off limits, but probably played out” from other awards shows.

“It’s a careful balance,” said Kimmel and be cautious not to offend them.

Kimmel stated, “It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others.”

“God help you if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night,” revealed the host.

Kimmel mentioned, “We work very hard to make the show as good as it possibly can be.”

“The big challenge always is trying to keep the show moving, so it's a matter of picking your spots and popping in when you're needed and staying out of the picture when you're not,” remarked the host.

OK! reported that Kimmel defended Jo Koy, who hosted the Golden Globes earlier this year. Koy, who joked about Swift in his monologue, was not well-received.

"It’s like if a stranger walk up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it’s one of your friends, you don’t take offense to it, but if it’s somebody you don’t know, you might smack him one,” said Kimmel

The talk show host pointed out, “Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over.”

“It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he’s a funny guy,” added Kimmel.