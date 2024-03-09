Black Panther 2 star disappointed over losing Oscar

Angela Bassett reacts to losing Oscar

Angela Bassett, was “disappointed” not winning the Oscar for supporting actress last year.



The actress revealed in a recent interview as part of the OWN Spotlight series that she was “gobsmacked” when she lost the award in the category.

Bassett’s nomination came for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie earned her the Globe Globe and Critics Choice Award, but the supporting actress winner was undecided as Curtis bagged the SAG Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Kerry Condon won the BAFTA for The Banshees of Inisherin.

In the end, Curtis won the Oscar.

“I just knew your name was going to be called,” Oprah told Bassett. “I was beside myself [when it wasn’t]! We were beside ourselves.”

“I was gobsmacked! I was,” Bassett responded. “I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

Bassett pressed on the importance of facing the Oscar loss gracefully “for myself and for my children who were there with me.”

“There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?” she added.

“We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”