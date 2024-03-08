Cillian Murphy responds to rumours he’s playing the next James Bond

Cillian Murphy at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2024



Cillian Murphy didn’t get the memo that he was being eyed by Hollywood to play the next 007.

After reports surfaced earlier this week that the 47-year-old actor was “in the running” to play the next James Bond, Murphy shut down all rumours by admitting he might not be the best fit.

Speaking to Irish outlet Goss.ie during the Oscar Wilde wards on Thursday, the Peaky Blinders star joked that he’s “a bit too old” for the role of the iconic intelligence officer, last played by Daniel Craig, also 47.

“That ship has sailed,” Murphy added.

Just days prior, The Sun reported that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been keeping a close eye on Murphy for the past year.

Murphy’s Oppenheimer co-star Clay Bunker also raved over Murphy as the next Bond.

“He would fare beautifully. It’s funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character Fleming created – a pretty dark character," Bunker said.