Travis Kelce firmly shuts down break up rumours with Taylor Swift

Taylor and Travis at the AFC Championship Game after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory



Travis Kelce just slammed all rumours that he and Taylor Swift broke up with his latest comments.

On this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl champion gushed over the international pop sensation, awestruck by the heights of her fame.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras,” Kelce said, recalling his trip to Sydney, Australia last week to see Swift’s Eras Tour performance in Sydney.

While there, the lovebirds visited a zoo together.



“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us!” he exclaimed, before correcting himself, “Well, not us – Taylor.”

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” the Chiefs tight end gushed.

“It was fun. That was a fun one and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show,” he concluded.

After his trip to Sydney, Travis took off to California to support older brother as Jason announced his retirement from the sport.

Swift, meanwhile, jetted off to Singapore for the Asian leg of her Eras Tour.

Kelce’s glaring absence on the first three nights of the show posed questions over their relationship status among the fans on the internet.

“Travis and Taylor break up or not ?????? Need answers please,” a panicked user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another claimed, “Taylor is already writing her next breakup song based on Travis Kelce.”