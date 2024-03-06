Vanessa Hudgens confesses Austin Butler split led her to find her now husband

Vanessa Hudgens makes shocking confession about finding her soulmate

Vanessa Hudgens has recently confessed her split with Austin Butler led her to find his husband Cole Tucker.

Speaking on the latest episode of She Pivots podcast, the High School Musical alum explained how her past relationships made her “reassess everything and her character was built from breakups”.

“My breakup catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married,” said the 35-year-old.

Vanessa revealed that her latest split from Austin in 2020 made her find her soulmate in Cole whom she married three months ago.

“My split pushed me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for. Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met,” added the actress.

Earlier, Austin and Vanessa began dating in 2011 but a source spoke to PEOPLE in January 2020 that the former couple had parted ways due to their demanding work.

In November 2020, Vanessa was once again linked up with Cole when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

The two reportedly went public with their romance and shared the happy news of their engagement in February 2023. They tied the knot in December.

Vanessa remarks came after Austin faced online backlash when he called the actress a “friend” during an interview.

Austin told Esquire, “I learned a lesson with that one. I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk.”

“I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything,” he added.