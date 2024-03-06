Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid to ‘hard launch’ romance at Oscars red carpet?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are finally ready to “hard launch” their relationship, per a new report.

As the new lovebirds – first romantically linked in October 2023 – continue to “get more serious” about each other, they want to officially confirm their relationship to the public with a bang.

Per Page Six, Cooper, 49, is planning to bring along Hadid, 28, for the 2024 Oscars, where they will also make their red carpet debut.

“It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other,” another source spilled to the outlet.

Though the couple have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance, they have not shied away from stepping out into public together.

Most recently, they were spotted grabbing lunch together in New York City after the Hangover star chivalrously opened the cab door for his ladylove.

Their first public display of affection came just last month, when the pair were spotted holding hands as they strolled through the streets of London.

More reports revealed that the couple are “openly talking” about marriage, and want to “settle down and have more kids.”

Cooper shares a son with his former flame Irina Shayk while Hadid shares a daughter with ex Zayn Malik.