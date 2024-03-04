Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: Stars who skipped the Ambani pre-wedding bash

Some celebrities decided to skip Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar proved to be a star-studded event with several big names in attendance however, some prominent faces decided against attending the event of the year.

Huge celebrity names, including Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, and Deol family did not make it to the wedding.

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t attend the pre-wedding festivities because of his condition as made apparent in his post on Instagram where he shared a picture in crutches.

As per reports, the actor pulled a muscle.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed their second child, are currently residing in London and thus couldn’t make it to Anand and Radhika’s 'Hastakshar' ceremony.

Karan Johar, who attended the couple’s engagement last year was also missing from the event lineup for unknown reasons.

Priyanka Chopra, who last attended the NMACC opening with her husband Nick Jonas, was not there but her mother Madhu Chopra attended instead.

Tribhanga actress Kajol was also absent for unknown reasons but Ajay Devgn and Nysa were spotted attending the event.



Similairly, Shilpa Shetty and the Deol family did not mark their presence at the events for no specific reason.

For the unversed, the pre-wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Rihanna as its headliner and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan also performing at the event.

The guest list was just as impressive as it saw Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former US presedent Donal Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump among others in attendance.