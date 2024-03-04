Katrina Kaif hails Mukesh Ambani and family for hosting 'wonderful' Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding

Katrina Kaif cheers for Mukesh Ambani and family's grnd pre-wedding celebrations for Anant, Radhika

Katrina Kaif expressed gratitude to Mukesh Ambani and his family for hosting the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Katrina shared a post, in which she paid thanks to Ambani’s and praised their work at Vantara, extending her best wishes to Anant and Radhika for their future together.



Along with a picture of herself with her husband Vicky Kaushal, in which the couple is holding hands and posing together, the Bang Bang actress penned a touching tribute to the Ambani family.

She wrote, “Such a wonderful few days with the the most gracious family and hosts one can imagine and what a beautiful spectacular vision that has been created at Jamnagar by Mrs. Nita Ambani Ji, Mukesh Ambani Ji, @aambani1 @_iiishmagish @shloka_ambani.”



“So wonderful to see the incredible work at VANTARA by such a kind soul @anant.ambani.94 @radhikamerchant protecting those in need,” Katrina added.

Wishing for a beautiful life ahead to Anant and Radhika, the Tiger 3 actress further noted, “Wishing the beautiful couple Anant and Radhika all the happiness and togetherness forever.”

Additionally, Katrina also delighted fans with another post, featuring pictures with Vicky, in which the couple exuded royalty vibes for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event.

In the photos, the 40-year-old actress and the Sam Bahadur star could be seen in ethnic ensembles, while Katrina adorned a white full-sleeved lehenga.



On the other hand, Vicky opted for a black kurta-pajama, paired with a stylish ethnic jacket.